Astros surging in MLB after topping Twins

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    05 Sep 2018, 11:12 IST
Alex Bregman
Alex Bregman

World Series champions the Houston Astros are back on track with the MLB's regular season winding down after defeating the Minnesota Twins 5-2.

After struggling through parts of August, even watching the Oakland Athletics erase their lead in the American League West, Houston have now won four successive games with all their star sluggers back in the line-up following Tuesday's victory.

Alex Bregman led the way by collecting three hits with a run scored and two RBIs. All three of Bregman's hits were doubles, which gives him 46 on the season.

Josh Reddick and George Springer added two hits apiece, while Yuli Gurriel blasted his 10th home run of the season.

Astros ace Justin Verlander allowed just one run with eight strikeouts in seven innings. He improved to 14-9 with a 2.73 ERA this season. Roberto Osuna recorded his 13th save of the year.

The recent winning surge has given the Astros a lead over the A's in the division, and with everyone back in the line-up, this team looks a threat to repeat as champions.

 

OZUNA LEADS CARDINALS

St Louis Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna bashed two homers in an 11-8 win over the Washington Nationals. Ozuna has had a tough first season in St Louis, but he has come around in recent months to help the Cardinals get in position to reach the postseason.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger improved to 11-7 after allowing just one run in six innings with 10 strikeouts in a 9-3 victory against the Kansas City Royals. He lowered his ERA to 3.11 with the performance.

 

CUBS HUMBLED BY BREWERS

Trying to hold off the Milwaukee Brewers and Cardinals in the National League Central, the Chicago Cubs lost 11-1 to Milwaukee after having six pitchers take the mound and five them allow a run. The Cubs mustered just five hits, but still have a three-game lead over the Brewers.

 

GAMEL WITH AN AMAZING DIVING CATCH

There was no way past Ben Gamel of the Seattle Mariners.

 

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 Cincinnati Reds
St Louis Cardinals 11-8 Washington Nationals
Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 Toronto Blue Jays
Philadelphia Phillies 9-4 Miami Marlins
Cleveland Indians 9-3 Kansas City Royals
Boston Red Sox 5-1 Atlanta Braves
Texas Rangers 4-2 Los Angeles Angels
Houston Astros 5-2 Minnesota Twins
Detroit Tigers 8-3 Chicago White Sox
Milwaukee Brewers 11-1 Chicago Cubs
Colorado Rockies 6-2 San Francisco Giants
Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 San Diego Padres
New York Yankees 5-1 Oakland Athletics
Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 New York Mets
Baltimore Orioles 5-3 Seattle Mariners

 

RED SOX AT BRAVES

Hector Velazquez (7-2, 3.24) takes the mound for the Red Sox to try and help Boston extend their lead in the AL East on Wednesday. Atlanta will counter with Mike Foltynewicz (10-9, 2.80), who has enjoyed a breakout season.

Omnisport
NEWS
