Dodgers extend manager Roberts' contract through 2022

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers have extended manager Dave Roberts' contract through the 2022 season, the team announced on Monday.

Roberts had an option for the 2019 season, but the Dodgers now have him under contract for an additional three years.

He has been Los Angeles' manager since 2016 and brought the team to the World Series in each of the past two seasons. The Dodgers have a 287-200 record under Roberts.

"Keeping Doc as our leader on the field was a top priority this offseason," Dodgers president Andrew Friedman said in a statement.

"Now that we've accomplished that, we are excited to collectively shift all of our focus to doing all we can to bring a world championship to our passionate fans."

The Los Angeles Dodgers today announced that Dave Roberts has agreed to a four-year contract to manage club through 2022. The announcement was made by Dodger President, Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 3, 2018

Roberts added: "When I was hired to lead this team three years ago, I said at the time that managing the Dodgers is truly the opportunity of a lifetime. I feel the exact same way today.

"We've worked hard to develop a team and culture that will put us in position to win the World Series every season, but we still have yet to achieve our ultimate goal and that is what drives me each day.

"I want to thank Andrew, Stan Kasten and our outstanding ownership group for believing in me and keeping me in Dodger Blue, a uniform I'm so proud to wear."