Red Sox's Martinez battling ankle injury

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 26 Oct 2018, 08:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

J.D. Martinez

J.D. Martinez may be the man out of the lineup for the Boston Red Sox in game three of the World Series, not Jackie Bradley Jr.

Martinez's status is reportedly in question for the first game at Dodger Stadium on Friday due to an ankle injury.

Martinez rolled his ankle on second base in game two. Manager Alex Cora and team staff came out to look at him, but he remained on base.

He hobbled the rest of the game, but was able to drive in the go-ahead runs in the fifth on a single to right field against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Normally he would continue to be the designated hitter if this were a regular-season game, but because it is the World Series there is no DH in National League parks. So, Martinez may have to sit because of the strain playing the outfield would put on his ankle.

Cora has not made a decision on whether Martinez will play or not.

"We'll see," Cora told a news conference on Thursday.

"Actually, he felt better today walking around. He got treatment on the way here. He'll get treatment [Friday] morning. In the afternoon, we'll make a decision."

If Martinez were not to play, Bradley would play center field and Betts would play right.

If he does play, Bradley may be the odd man out as Betts will move to center and Martinez will play in the outfield.

Betts will not play second base in this series.

"[Betts is] not starting at second," Cora said.

The Red Sox lead 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.