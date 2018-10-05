4 new players in Netherlands team for Germany

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman named four new players in the squad to face Germany and Belgium in upcoming internationals.

Koeman included PSV Eindhoven forward Steven Bergwijn, defender Denzel Dumfries and midfielder Pablo Rosario along with Club Brugge winger Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld - who rose through PSV's youth teams - in his 25-man squad on Friday.

The announcement capped a memorable week for Rosario, coming two days after the 21-year-old midfielder scored his first goal for PSV in his team's 2-1 Champions League loss to Inter Milan.

The Netherlands will play Germany on Oct. 13 in Amsterdam in the UEFA Nations League. Three days later, the Dutch will play a friendly against Belgium in Brussels.

The Netherlands lost to World Cup champion France 2-1 in its opening match in the new UEFA competition. Germany held France to a 0-0 draw in its first match in the competition.

Koeman is rebuilding the Netherlands in the aftermath of the team's failure to qualify for the last two major international tournaments.

In recent seasons, the Netherlands has seen players such as Arjen Robben, Wesley Sneijder and Robin van Persie retire and has struggled to find replacements of their caliber.

Netherlands:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Davy Proepper (Brighton), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven), Kevin Strootman (Marseille), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Ryan Babel (Besiktas), Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld (Club Brugge), Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Sevilla)