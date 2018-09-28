Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Alli one of the best in Europe, Pochettino hails Dele's maturity

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    28 Sep 2018, 05:44 IST
DeleAlli-cropped
Tottenham's Dele Alli celebrates

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said Dele Alli is one the best midfielders in Europe as he lauded the Spurs star for his maturity.

Alli wore the captain's armband in Tottenham's penalty shoot-out win against fellow Premier League side Watford in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old's temperament has been an issue in the past but Pochettino is happy with the England international's progress.

"Being a captain means a lot – it's not just about wearing the armband," Pochettino said. "Dele spoke from the heart in his team-talk and I like that. I can't tell you what he said but he was very good.

"He was back in his home town, playing at his old stadium, it was fantastic for him and so I decided to make him captain. I think he did very well.

"He is more mature and has more experience. When you are young, you do some crazy things, but he has grown up.

"He is one of the best in England and one of the best in Europe in his position. I hope the experience of being captain for the first time will help him to improve even more."

Tottenham are away from home on Saturday as they face Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

 

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Pochettino unwilling to risk Alli fitness
RELATED STORY
Ardiles hails Pochettino effect
RELATED STORY
Seven greatest managers in the history of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Kane in his best form - Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Pochettino hails Alli after spot-kick heroics see...
RELATED STORY
Christian Eriksen's form is a concern and Tottenham need...
RELATED STORY
Relaxed Pochettino not pushing panic button
RELATED STORY
Kane condition not a worry for Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Tottenham: Pogba and Alli cue up Old...
RELATED STORY
Spurs' fighting spirit delights Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
Tomorrow WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
Tomorrow ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
Tomorrow EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
Tomorrow HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
Tomorrow WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
Tomorrow CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us