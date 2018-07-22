Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Atlanta's Martinez sets MLS record with 6th career hat trick

14   //    22 Jul 2018, 05:43 IST
AP Image

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martinez set an MLS record with his sixth career hat trick and Atlanta United rallied to beat D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday.

Martinez has a league-leading 22 goals in 22 appearances this season. With 12 game left, he's on pace to break the MLS season record of 27 held by Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Martinez tied it at 1 for Atlanta (13-4-5) in the 30th minute, beating goalkeeper David Ousted to Hector Villalba's cross and finishing with a header. Martinez headed home the deflection off Andrew Carleton's cross in the 54th minute, then rounded Ousted on a breakaway for an open-net finish in the 73rd.

Zoltan Stieber scored for D.C. United (3-8-5) in the eighth minute.

SOUNDERS 2, WHITECAPS 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro scored twice in the first half in Seattle's victory over Vancouver.

Seattle (5-9-5) extended its season-high unbeaten streak to four games (2-0-2). Vancouver (7-9-5) lost for the fourth time in five games.

Lodeiro opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he converted a penalty kick for the second straight game, this one after defender Doneil Henry was called for hand ball in the box. Lodeiro made it 2-0 in the 31st, curling in a 25-yard shot from the left of the arc.

Vancouver played a man down after midfielder Efrain Juarez was ejected in the 77th minute. He was issued a yellow for a hard tackle, then moments later a straight red for contact with the referee.

