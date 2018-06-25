Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Atlanta United ties Portland Timbers 1-1

Associated Press
News 25 Jun 2018
AP Image

ATLANTA (AP) — Julian Gressel tied it in the 56th minute and Atlanta United held on for a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

A loose ball deflection off defender Larrys Mabiala bounced into Gressel's path and he pounced on it with a right-footed volley. Atlanta (10-3-4) stayed atop the MLS standings and extended its unbeaten streak to five games.

Mabiala opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. Samuel Armenteros was the first to get a touch with a left-footed stab on Diego Valeri's free kick. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan blocked it out, but Mabiala headed home the rebound and Portland took the early lead.

The Timbers (6-3-5) extended their unbeaten run to nine.

NYCFC 2, TORONTO FC 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jo Inge Berget scored twice and coach Domenec Torrent celebrated his New York City FC debut with a victory over Toronto FC.

Berget made it 2-1 in the 68th minute, following Maximiliano Moralez's direct pass up the right channel and slotting it home. NYCFC (9-3-4) tied it at 1 in the 51st minute on Berget's back heel from the top of the 6-yard box. Vitor Vazquez opened the scoring for Toronto (4-8-3) in the 37th minute.

Torrent replaced Patrick Vieira in New York shortly after Vieira's departure for OGC Nice was officially confirmed.

