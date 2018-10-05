×
Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa out with left leg injury

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    05 Oct 2018, 22:38 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid says striker Diego Costa has been sidelined because of a left thigh muscle injury.

Atletico say tests on Friday confirmed an unspecified injury that forced Costa on Wednesday to be substituted in the second half of the 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League.

The club did not say how long Costa will be out of action, but local media said it could be up to three weeks.

Costa left the game immediately after setting up Antoine Griezmann's second goal at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The injury already cost the Brazilian-born striker a spot in Spain's squad for matches against Wales and England this month.

Atletico hosts Real Betis in the Spanish league on Sunday. Diego Simeone's team is fourth in the standings, two points behind leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid after seven matches.

Associated Press
NEWS
