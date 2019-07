Barcelona's 2019-20 LaLiga fixtures in full



Barcelona's bid for a third successive LaLiga title and 27th overall will begin and end away from Camp Nou.

Ernesto Valverde's men are set to visit Athletic Bilbao in their opening fixture of the new season on August 18, whil they will conclude the campaign on the road to Deportivo Alaves on May 24.

Barca beat rivals Real Madrid twice last term and will hope to continue their Clasico dominance in 2019-20. Camp Nou plays host to the first encounter on October 27, with the return match scheduled for March 1.

Delivering domestically is certain to again be a priority for head coach Valverde and captain Lionel Messi but the club's increasingly impatient need to claim another Champions League crown will serve as a major subplot throughout the course of the season.

Barcelona's 2019-20 LaLiga fixtures in full:

August 18: Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona

August 25: Barcelona v Real Betis

September 1: Osasuna v Barcelona

September 15: Barcelona v Valencia

September 22: Granada v Barcelona

September 25: Barcelona v Villarreal

September 29: Getafe v Barcelona

October 6: Barcelona v Sevilla

October 20: Eibar v Barcelona

October 27: Barcelona v Real Madrid

October 30: Barcelona v Real Valladolid

November 3: Levante v Barcelona

November 10: Barcelona v Celta Vigo

November 24: Leganes v Barcelona

December 1: Atletico Madrid v Barcelona

December 8: Barcelona v Mallorca

December 15: Real Sociedad v Barcelona

December 22: Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves

January 5: Espanyol v Barcelona

January 19: Barcelona v Granada

January 26: Valencia v Barcelona

February 2: Barcelona v Levante

February 9: Real Betis v Barcelona

February 16: Barcelona v Getafe

February 23: Barcelona v Eibar

March 1: Real Madrid v Barcelona

March 8: Barcelona v Real Sociedad

March 15: Mallorca v Barcelona

March 22: Barcelona v Leganes

April 5: Sevilla v Barcelona

April 12: Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

April 22: Celta Vigo v Barcelona

April 26: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

May 3: Villarreal v Barcelona

May 10: Barcelona v Espanyol

May 13: Real Valladolid v Barcelona

May 17: Barcelona v Osasuna

May 24: Deportivo Alaves v Barcelona