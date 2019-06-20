×
Bayern looking forward to signing Sane, claims Lewandowski

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    20 Jun 2019, 01:14 IST
leroysane-cropped
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich's German players are "very much looking forward" to Leroy Sane joining the club, according to striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Manchester City winger has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga champions following the departure of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, and Lewandowski added more weight to the rumours during a close-season tour of China.

Sane started just 21 Premier League games for City in 2018-19, six fewer than in the previous campaign, but the 23-year-old is nevertheless valued far higher than the £45million City paid Schalke for him in August 2016.

Asked about Robben and Ribery, Lewandowski told reporters: "They are legends, and of course their departure is sad.

"But Bayern will also sign more and better replacements. I believe that the winger Bayern sign in the future will be as good as Robben and Ribery.

"Bayern's German players are now very much looking forward to Sane's signing, but we have to wait and see what is going on."

Bayern coach Niko Kovac has begun the process of making space in his squad, with South Korean midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong moving to Freiburg for an undisclosed fee.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Bundesliga 2018-19 Manchester City
