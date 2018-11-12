×
Boca, River draw 2-2 in first leg of Libertadores Cup final

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20   //    12 Nov 2018, 02:39 IST
AP Image

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Boca Juniors and River Plate drew 2-2 Sunday in the delayed first leg of the Copa Libertadores final.

Boca forward Ramon Abila opened the scoring in the 34th minute at La Bombonera Stadium with a powerful left-footed shot into the top left corner.

River striker Lucas Pratto equalized two minutes later, sending the ball into the bottom left corner.

Forward Dario Benedetto made it 2-1 to Boca with a header in first-half stoppage time before Boca defender Carlos Izquierdoz scored an own-goal in the 61st minute.

It's the first time the two Argentine teams have met in the final of South America's equivalent of the Champions League.

The match was postponed Saturday because torrential rain flooded the stadium.

The second leg is at River's Monumental de Nunez stadium on Nov. 24.

