Borussia Dortmund 4 RB Leipzig 1: BVB come from behind to make winning start

Omnisport
NEWS
News
132   //    27 Aug 2018, 00:07 IST
witsel - CROPPED
Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel.

Axel Witsel scored with a bicycle kick as Borussia Dormund came from behind to kick off their Bundesliga season with a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig.

Witsel - a close-season acquisition from Tianjin Quanjian - had already scored on debut in the DFB-Pokal on Monday and further endeared himself to the club's fans as they got their league campaign under way.

Jean-Kevin Augustin gave Leipzig the lead in the opening minute, sliding a shot beyond Roman Burki after a defensive mix-up by the hosts.

However, Mahmoud Dahoud pulled Dortmund level 20 minutes later when he adjusted his body brilliantly to head home a left-wing cross.

Marcel Sabitzer headed into his own net to hand Dortmund the lead five minutes from half-time, and Witsel's overhead kick from close range made it 3-1 at the break.

The second half looked set to pass without another goal being scored until Marco Reus capped off a counter attack by slotting past Gulacsi in stoppage time to record his 100th Bundesliga goal.

The result will come as a boost to new Dortmund boss Lucien Favre, coming as it did against one of the sides expected to join his in the hunt for Champions League places come the end of the season.

Bundesliga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
