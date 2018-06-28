Cancelo joined Juventus to 'continue the success'

Defender Joao Cancelo during a loan spell at Inter

Joao Cancelo plans to help continue Juventus' dominance in Serie A after his "dream" move.

The Portugal international completed a €40.4million switch from Valencia on Wednesday, signing a five-year contract with the Bianconeri after completing his medical.

Cancelo spent the last campaign on loan with rivals Inter, but he is now delighted to be joining Juve, who have won the last seven Italian top division titles.

"It is a dream to be at this great club," Cancelo told Juventus' official website. "Representing one of the biggest European clubs makes me very happy.

"Juventus have so many great players, so I don't want to single out one individual. You have to be a great player to be in a team like this.

"I hope they can help me to achieve success both on an individual and collective level.

"[Coach Massimiliano] Allegri told me he thought I would soon meet up with the rest of the squad, he wants me to give the club a hand to continue the success they had in recent years."

Juventus had been looking for a right-back to replace Stephan Lichtsteiner, who has joined Arsenal.