Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cancelo joined Juventus to 'continue the success'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
90   //    28 Jun 2018, 15:07 IST
JoaoCancelo - cropped
Defender Joao Cancelo during a loan spell at Inter

Joao Cancelo plans to help continue Juventus' dominance in Serie A after his "dream" move.

The Portugal international completed a €40.4million switch from Valencia on Wednesday, signing a five-year contract with the Bianconeri after completing his medical.

Cancelo spent the last campaign on loan with rivals Inter, but he is now delighted to be joining Juve, who have won the last seven Italian top division titles.

"It is a dream to be at this great club," Cancelo told Juventus' official website. "Representing one of the biggest European clubs makes me very happy.

"Juventus have so many great players, so I don't want to single out one individual. You have to be a great player to be in a team like this.

"I hope they can help me to achieve success both on an individual and collective level.

"[Coach Massimiliano] Allegri told me he thought I would soon meet up with the rest of the squad, he wants me to give the club a hand to continue the success they had in recent years."

Juventus had been looking for a right-back to replace Stephan Lichtsteiner, who has joined Arsenal.

BREAKING NEWS: Juventus complete deal for Joao Cancelo
RELATED STORY
Inter pursuing permanent deals for Rafinha and Joao Cancelo
RELATED STORY
Juventus XI who played for their rivals
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona looking to sign Real Madrid superstar next...
RELATED STORY
8 stars Juventus signed on a free transfer in recent years
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 4 players you don't remember that won in...
RELATED STORY
Khedira thrilled with Can capture, staying with Juventus
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Buffon to leave Juventus but has offers to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 players who hold the key to further...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona target agrees to join Juventus this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us