×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Carrick in no rush to take managerial role

Omnisport
NEWS
News
65   //    09 Oct 2018, 18:52 IST
Michael Carrick
Manchester United assistant coach Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick believes it would be "amazing" to be a manager but insists he is in no rush to find a permanent position.

The former England midfielder is now one of Jose Mourinho's assistants at Manchester United following his retirement from playing at the end of last season.

It is a role the 37-year-old is relishing and one he believes will give him the perfect grounding in the art of coaching and management.

"I don't want to throw that out there and say I'd want to be United manager," he told The Times.

"It would be amazing to be a manager, but I am not in a position to call that. It's not fair or respectful to be going down that route at this stage.

"I'm really enjoying it. It's a role that I never thought at this stage of my coaching career that I would get.

"I'm not there as an intern to try and just learn. I'm there to do a job as well and at the same time try to improve myself.

"It's kind of about learning what works for certain lads. Do they need an arm around the shoulder or a bit of a dig in the ribs to liven them up? Those are the skills of coaching and managing."

Carrick is taking nothing for granted, though, and knows the chances of making it as a successful manager are slim.

He added: "I'm not blase enough to think that I'm going to be a manager. The truth is: I don't know.

"I'm at that stage now where I'm thinking: 'Will he make it or will he not?' Everyone can't make it. I'll just have to give it my best shot and see where it takes us.

"I'm not chasing it. I'm in a fantastic position right now. I'm not looking to get out of that position any time soon because I want to do something else."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Reasons Manchester United will miss Michael Carrick 
RELATED STORY
Fred in, Carrick retires, are United's midfield woes over?
RELATED STORY
5 low points in Jose Mourinho's managerial career
RELATED STORY
Carrick reveals he suffered from depression after 2009...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 top players who have made over 400...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 things Ed Woodward must do to steady...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Strongest Combined XI in Recent Years
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The Lost Paradise of Football
RELATED STORY
Reports: Jose Mourinho gets a phone call from Zinedine...
RELATED STORY
5 big-money Premier League transfers that failed to take off
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us