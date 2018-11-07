×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Champions League: Atletico wins to join Dortmund at the top

Associated Press
NEWS
News
07 Nov 2018, 03:34 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid rebounded from a heavy loss to Borussia Dortmund with a convincing 2-0 win over the German team on Tuesday, a result that left both teams tied atop Group A in the Champions League.

Dortmund routed Atletico 4-0 last month at home in what was the Spanish team's worst loss under coach Diego Simeone.

Dortmund started well again at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, but Saul Niguez put the hosts ahead near the end of the first half and Antoine Griezmann sealed the victory in a breakaway near the end.

The victory left Atletico and Dortmund with nine points each. The teams couldn't secure a spot in the knockout stage with two rounds left because Club Brugge routed Monaco 4-0 earlier Tuesday and has four points. Monaco, with one point, was eliminated.

Dortmund could have sealed first place in the group had it beaten Atletico again. It hadn't been defeated in 15 competitive matches under new coach Lucien Favre.

Atletico won despite playing without key players like injured striker Diego Costa.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Associated Press
NEWS
Wounded Atletico hosts Dortmund for Champions League rematch
RELATED STORY
Barcelona, Dortmund stay perfect in Champions League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19, Borussia Dortmund vs...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: 3 teams which can become European...
RELATED STORY
5 Youngest English teenagers to score in the Champions...
RELATED STORY
10 legendary strikers who were unable to win UEFA...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Top 5 contenders
RELATED STORY
Revitalized Dortmund brings excitement back to Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Atletico out to stop Dortmund, Barcelona missing Messi
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 matches to look forward...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us