Champions League: Atletico wins to join Dortmund at the top

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid rebounded from a heavy loss to Borussia Dortmund with a convincing 2-0 win over the German team on Tuesday, a result that left both teams tied atop Group A in the Champions League.

Dortmund routed Atletico 4-0 last month at home in what was the Spanish team's worst loss under coach Diego Simeone.

Dortmund started well again at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, but Saul Niguez put the hosts ahead near the end of the first half and Antoine Griezmann sealed the victory in a breakaway near the end.

The victory left Atletico and Dortmund with nine points each. The teams couldn't secure a spot in the knockout stage with two rounds left because Club Brugge routed Monaco 4-0 earlier Tuesday and has four points. Monaco, with one point, was eliminated.

Dortmund could have sealed first place in the group had it beaten Atletico again. It hadn't been defeated in 15 competitive matches under new coach Lucien Favre.

Atletico won despite playing without key players like injured striker Diego Costa.

