×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League final a watershed for Liverpool, says Klopp

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    02 Jan 2019, 21:07 IST
JurgenKlopp - cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's Champions League final heartache last May laid the foundations for their relentless Premier League title bid this season.

Liverpool head to reigning champions Manchester City on Thursday knowing victory will increase the gap between themselves and Pep Guardiola's side to 10 points.

When he succeeded Brendan Rodgers as Reds boss in 2015, Klopp described Liverpool's illustrious history as a "20 kilo backpack" that had arguably come to hinder the club in the modern era.

Even though Real Madrid got the better of his side 3-1 in Kiev, the former Borussia Dortmund boss believes being involved in such an occasion allowed Liverpool to shed that weight and approach the challenge of winning a first top-flight crown in 29 years on their own terms.

"I think we got rid finally of the backpack when we reached Champions League final," he told a pre-match news conference

"We didn't win it, yes, but 20 teams [18 in the Champions League era] reached the Champions League final so that was the moment when we did something really special.

"We didn't win it but the ride there was unbelievable, the journey was unbelievable. Since then it feels different."

Klopp hopes to be able to call on some title-winning experience within his own dressing room, with James Milner back in training following a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

Ex-England midfielder Milner lifted the Premier League title with City in 2011-12 and 2013-14.

"Experience is always good if you use it in the right ways," Klopp said. "I don't know [if] Milly gives lessons in how to deal with the situations - we are not at that point - but his influence on the team is massive, like it is with other players, but Milly especially.

"If somebody would lose a bit of contact to the ground or whatever, I don't think that can happen as long as Milly is in the dressing room. If it would happen, then I'm happy that he is there."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester City v Liverpool: Klopp and Guardiola face off...
RELATED STORY
'Outstanding' Manchester City not cracking, says Klopp
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola - Comparing the two top...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Liverpool are marching towards the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Top at Christmas to champions? Klopp not interested in...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool could go all the...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City form should not dim Liverpool assessment...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool might beat Man City to the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 teams who can stop Liverpool's...
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Man City still best in the world despite December...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us