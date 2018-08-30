Costil replaces injured Mandanda for France

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 139 // 30 Aug 2018, 18:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bordeaux goalkeeper Benoit Costil

France coach Didier Deschamps has made a solitary change to the 23-man squad that lifted the World Cup in Russia with Benoit Costil replacing Steve Mandanda.

The world champions will begin their UEFA Nations League campaign against Germany on September 6, before hosting Netherlands in Group 1 three days later.

Unsurprisingly Deschamps has kept faith with the squad who secured a second global title for France last month, with Mandanda only missing out due to injury.

Marseille goalkeeper Mandanda suffered a torn hamstring during his side's shock Ligue 1 defeat to Nimes on August 19, the 33-year-old expected to be sidelined for up to four weeks.

That hands Bordeaux keeper Costil a chance to add to the single cap he has to his name.

La liste des joueurs retenus pour les matches de l’UEFA Nations League face à l'Allemagne et les Pays-Bas #FiersdetreBleus #ALLFRA #FRAPBS pic.twitter.com/bSYwHzi3YQ — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) August 30, 2018

Otherwise, France will go into the two matches with their European neighbours at full strength, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane all included.

Number one goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also retains his place despite being charged with drink driving last week.

France squad in full:

Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain), Benoit Costil (Bordeaux), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham); Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sibide (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid); N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N'Zonzi (Roma), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich); Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Florent Thauvin (Marseille).