Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Cristian Techera has hat trick, Whitecaps tie Revolution 3-3

    Cristian Techera has hat trick, Whitecaps tie Revolution 3-3

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 05:25 IST
    38
    AP Image

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Cristian Techera scored three second-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps overcame several defensive errors to tie the New England Revolution 3-3 on Saturday.

    Techera completed the hat trick in the 74th minute off a pass from striker Yordy Reyna.

    The Whitecaps (4-5-5) are winless in five games and have just one victory in their past nine matches (1-4-4). New England is 5-4-3.

    Vancouver trailed 2-0 early in the second half.

    Whitecaps defender Aly Ghazal had an own goal and made a poor pass that helped set up a goal by New England's Teal Bunbury. Another Revolution goal came after defender Sean Franklin mishandled a ball.

    Techera made it 2-1 in the 49th minute off a cross from Marcel de Jong. Russell Teibert set up Techera again two minutes later, with Techera scoring on a header after goalkeeper Matt Turner stopped the first shot.

    Bunbury gave New England a 3-2 lead in the 59th minute after Ghazal's weak pass was picked off.

    Cristian Penilla also scored for New England.

    Reyna helps Whitecaps to 2-2 draw with Earthquakes
    RELATED STORY
    Russell has hat trick, Sporting KC routs Whitecaps 6-0
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Tricks
    RELATED STORY
    PSG must be wary – Zidane hails Ronaldo after hat-trick
    RELATED STORY
    Cristiano Ronaldo hits first perfect hat-trick of LaLiga...
    RELATED STORY
    Whitecaps get late goal from Waston to tie Dynamo 2-2
    RELATED STORY
    Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick
    RELATED STORY
    Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's first hat-trick of...
    RELATED STORY
    The numbers behind Cristiano Ronaldo's 50 hat-tricks
    RELATED STORY
    Bale becomes Wales' record goalscorer with China hat-trick
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018