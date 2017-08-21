Cutrone to feature in Montella's immediate Milan plans

After impressing early in the new season, Patrick Cutrone has earned a place in AC Milan's star-studded first team squad.

by Omnisport News 21 Aug 2017, 21:16 IST

Forward Patrick Cutrone celebrates for AC Milan

Patrick Cutrone has impressed Vincenzo Montella so much that he will remain part of AC Milan's first-team squad, rather than heading out on loan.

Milan have invested heavily in the transfer window, with Montella's striking options boosted by the signing of Andre Silva and the impending arrival of Nikola Kalinic.

But 19-year-old Cutrone impressed in pre-season, scoring against Bayern Munich, and has taken this form into the early stages of the new campaign.

After a goal at CS U Craiova in the Europa League, Cutrone led the line again in Milan's Serie A opener against Crotone - a potential suitor - and netted again, with Montella quick to assure the forward of a prominent role.

"We have decided to keep [Cutrone] with us," the coach told Milan TV. "Last year, he improved a lot playing with me and this summer he has impressed me and now we are seeing the results.

"He is performing well but he has to keep calm because the toughest part is about to start: the pressure of being an AC Milan player, the media attention, which I wish wasn't as overwhelming.

"He needs to remain calm."

Cutrone made just one appearance for Milan last season, as a substitute against Bologna in May.