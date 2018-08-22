De Jong in provisional Netherlands squad for Sneijder swansong

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Teenage Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been included in Netherlands' provisional 34-man squad for September's matches against Peru and France.

His maiden call-up comes as Wesley Sneijder prepares to bid farewell to the Oranje.

The former Real Madrid and Inter man will win his 134th and final cap in the friendly against Peru in Amsterdam after announcing his retirement from international football in March.

De Jong, 21, looms as possible long-term successor to Sneijder, having emerged as a Barcelona transfer target following an impressive run of performances in the Eredivisie.

Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is in the squad despite picking up an intercostal muscle injury in club training, although Ronald Koeman has options in the shape of Jeroen Zoet and uncapped pair Marco Bizot and Sergio Padt.

Following the Peru encounter on September 6, Netherlands visit World Cup winners France three days later in a difficult start to their UEFA Nations League campaign.

Netherlands' provisional squad in full:

Marco Bizot (AZ), Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Sergio Padt (Groningen), Jeroen Zoet (PSV); Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Ajax), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Fulham), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Daryl Janmaat (Watford), Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town), Kenny Tete (Lyon), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool); Frenkie de Jong (Ajax), Martin de Roon (Atalanta), Davy Propper (Brighton and Hove Albion), Wesley Sneijder (Al Gharafa), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Guus Til (AZ), Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool); Ryan Babel (Besiktas), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Steven Bergwijn (PSV), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Eljero Elia (Basaksehir), Justin Kluivert (Roma), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)