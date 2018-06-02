Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Deschamps defends Pogba after supporters whistle France star

Though France eased to a 3-1 win over Italy, Paul Pogba had a quiet game but was defended by Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 03:34 IST
1.43K
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba in action for France against Italy

Didier Deschamps told France supporters to lower their expectations after Paul Pogba was whistled during a 3-1 friendly defeat of Italy.

Although strikes from Samuel Umtiti, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele saw Les Bleus win comfortably in Nice on Friday, some supporters whistled Pogba when he was substituted late in the game.

The Manchester United midfielder had a quiet match as a lively front three of Griezmann, Dembele and Kylian Mbappe provided the thrills ahead.

And Deschamps, whose side have one more warm-up match before the World Cup, suggested fans are expecting too much from France.

"The whistles for Paul Pogba? It's not just for him, at one point we kept the ball and they whistled too," Deschamps told TF1. "It had already happened.

"The public also prefers to score five, six goals but it's high level, there is a team in front of us. The players do the right thing.

"Are they affected or not, I do not know... I will not remember that, but if it maybe could not be the case, it would be better."

Despite some sections of the France support being unimpressed, Deschamps' men thrilled in Nice and could have won by more, with Dembele and N'Golo Kante both striking the woodwork.

"We conceded more situations in the second half, we have the ability to break fast and create many opportunities," Deschamps said. "You have to be more efficient to get away sooner.

"The players demonstrated the state of mind that is needed. But we will not get over-excited. A last part of preparation awaits us. 

"We must keep what this group has in terms of ambition and enthusiasm. We do not do everything perfectly, but the intentions are there."

France, considered among the leading contenders for the World Cup, open their Russia 2018 campaign against Australia on June 16, prior to Group C meetings with Peru and Denmark.

Pogba cannot be happy but must focus on France, says...
RELATED STORY
Deschamps backs Pogba to bounce back from Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Does he only care about his hair? - Denmark coach Hareide...
RELATED STORY
Pogba gets no special treatment from Deschamps
RELATED STORY
Zidane will definitely coach France, claims Deschamps
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Time for Deschamps' talented France to win trophy
RELATED STORY
Deschamps satisfied with France as Mbappe shrugs off record
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: France is going to Russia with the intent...
RELATED STORY
Griezmann backs Pogba to prove doubters wrong for France
RELATED STORY
Ben Yedder earns maiden France selection after Old...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND CHI
5 - 0
04 Jun IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT AUS CZE
4 - 0
06 Jun BEL HUN 10:30 PM
07 Jun BEL EGY 12:15 AM
08 Jun ENG COS 12:30 AM
08 Jun KOR BOL 12:40 AM
08 Jun POR ALG 12:45 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018