Draxler ready to step up as Neymar, Mbappe race back

Omnisport
NEWS
News
136   //    23 Nov 2018, 18:45 IST
JulianDraxler - cropped
PSG star Julian Draxler

Julian Draxler has told Kylian Mbappe to do all he can to be fit to face Liverpool, but the Germany international is ready to step up for Paris Saint-Germain if needed.

Mbappe and fellow star Neymar were injured in the international break to put their participation in the game in doubt, but coach Thomas Tuchel suggested on Friday they could return on Wednesday.

PSG are third in their Champions League group, a point behind both Napoli and Liverpool with two games remaining, making a positive result against the Reds crucial, and Draxler knows he may have to deliver if the two forwards are not back.

"If both players are injured, we still have a lot of good qualities in the team. Many other players can score or make assists, like me," he said. 

But Draxler is keen to see PSG at full strength as they look ahead to a pivotal match.

"I have spoken with Kylian and I told him: 'You have three or four days left to prepare for Liverpool, it will be important for us'," he said. "In the dressing room, we talk about that.

"It's clear. We are not afraid, we know it's a decisive game. We'll play a good game against Toulouse [on Saturday] and then we'll think about Liverpool.

"We have to play better than there [at Anfield in a 3-2 defeat]. I think everybody will be ready and I am very happy to have the opportunity to play a match like that in front of our supporters."

