Emotional return to Old Trafford for Alex Ferguson

Associated Press
NEWS
News
101   //    22 Sep 2018, 20:00 IST
AP Image

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alex Ferguson made an emotional return to Old Trafford on Saturday for Manchester United's Premier League game against Wolverhampton, following his emergency brain surgery in May.

Ferguson spent almost 27 years as manager of United before retiring in 2013 as the most successful coach in British soccer history.

The 76-year-old Scot was given a rapturous reception by fans as he took his seat in the stands. He responded with a beaming smile and by lifting his arms in the air to salute the crowd.

"It's obviously been a long journey but I'm making steps forward, doing what my son tells me and what the doctors tell me," Ferguson said before the game.

"I'm a bit nervous ... maybe a bit tense really because the last game was Arsenal back in April. It's great to go back to the stadium and it's going to be quite emotional for me when the game starts."

Ferguson was in intensive care for several days at Salford Royal Hospital earlier this year.

He won 38 trophies at United, including the Champions League twice and the Premier League 13 times. He also won five FA Cups.

