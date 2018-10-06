×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Everton win 2-1 at Leicester thanks to Sigurdsson stunner

Associated Press
NEWS
News
60   //    06 Oct 2018, 22:43 IST
AP Image

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Iceland playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson produced a contender for English Premier League goal of the season to help Everton beat 10-man Leiceser 2-1 on Saturday.

Sigurdsson collected Idrissa Gueye's pass before a quick turn away from Leicester's James Maddison allowed him to take a touch and unleash a bullet from 25 yards into the top corner of the net.

Everton also scored the first goal at King Power Stadium. Brazil forward Richarlison got it after Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel failed to deal with a cross in the eighth minute.

The home team leveled five minutes before the break when Kelechi Iheanacho led a lightning counterattack and Ricardo Pereira burst down the right before cutting inside to beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton took control after Wes Morgan's second-half dismissal. The Leicester captain, who was booked for a foul on Richarlison in the opening period, received a red card following a challenge from behind on the same player in the 63rd.

It was Morgan's second sending-off this season.

Associated Press
NEWS
Silva: Sigurdsson set a perfect example against Fulham
RELATED STORY
6 Points to note from Arsenal 2-0 Everton
RELATED STORY
Silva reveals effort to restore Sigurdsson self-belief
RELATED STORY
Foden gets maiden England Under-21 call-up
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Eden Hazard's stunner against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Sigurdsson's double helps Everton beat Fulham 3-0 in EPL
RELATED STORY
West Ham collects first points with 3-1 victory at Everton
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
Milner pokes fun at Salah's Puskas Award win
RELATED STORY
Five interesting facts about Gylfi Sigurdsson
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us