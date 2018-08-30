Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ex-South American soccer official gets prison sentence

Associated Press
NEWS
News
236   //    30 Aug 2018, 04:26 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — A former top South American soccer official was sentenced on Wednesday to nine years in prison for pocketing millions of dollars in cash bribes as part of the sprawling FIFA corruption scandal.

Juan Angel Napout, of Paraguay, received the sentence in federal court in New York City, where he and another soccer official from Brazil were found guilty late last year of racketeering conspiracy and other charges. The trial stemmed from a U.S.-led investigation resulting in charges against dozens of people and entities accused of orchestrating tens of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks.

Napout — the former president of Paraguay's soccer federation and of the South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL — appeared stoic throughout a five-hour hearing in a Brooklyn courtroom, even when his wife was allowed to stand and ask the judge for mercy. When it was his turn to speak, he kept it brief.

"I know America is a compassionate country," he told U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen. "I just ask for your compassion."

A request by prosecutors to sentence the already-jailed Napout to 20 years prison was excessive, Chen said. But she also said she had difficulty reconciling his public persona as a do-gooder with his "hidden life" spent enriching himself on the deep-rooted corruption that's plagued a sport he professed to love.

Napout, 60, presented himself in public as a crusader "who would root out corruption, all the while taking bribes," the judge said, adding that his wealthy background made his behavior all the more baffling.

"He took millions of dollars he didn't need," she said.

At trial, prosecutors spelled a scheme by soccer officials from across the globe to accept massive bribes from companies in exchange for awarding marketing rights to major soccer tournaments without going through an open bidding process.

The government's star witness, a former marketing executive from Argentina, Alejandro Burzaco, testified that he and his company arranged to pay $160 million in bribes over the course of several years. Some of the money was demanded by a FIFA official in exchange for helping rig a vote that gave Qatar hosting rights for the World Cup in 2022, he said.

By the time Napout was arrested in 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland, he had collected well over $3 million in exchange for his support of marketing contracts for the Copa América, Copa Libertadores and World Cup Qualifier tournaments, and had agreed to receive more than $20 million more, prosecutors said in court papers. A secret ledger seized in the investigation showed he was given cash bribes of up $250,000 about two dozen different times, plus Paul McCartney concert tickets worth more than $10,000, the papers added.

José Maria Marin, the former top soccer official of Brazil who was found guilty along with Napout, was sentenced last week to four years in prison. A third defendant, Manuel Burga, the former top soccer official of Peru, was acquitted.

In a statement on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said that Napout "rose to the highest ranks of soccer only to turn his back on the institutions and people he was entrusted to serve."

___

This story has been corrected to show that Juan Angel Napout was arrested in Switzerland in 2015, not 2014.

Associated Press
NEWS
Ex-Brazil soccer boss gets 4 years in prison in FIFA probe
RELATED STORY
Schalke's Harit given suspended prison sentence after...
RELATED STORY
Convicted Croatia team official keeps World Cup VIP status
RELATED STORY
Football talents from ten years ago – did they fulfil...
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who were sentenced to prison
RELATED STORY
Ex-soccer boss sentenced in Croatia after corruption trial
RELATED STORY
When Soccer Almost Took Over The United States
RELATED STORY
Top 15 Almost Unbreakable Records In The World Soccer...
RELATED STORY
Croatia official allowed to watch semis despite conviction
RELATED STORY
What Happens When Youth Soccer Players Stop Using Their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
29 Aug BAN SRI 03:30 PM Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
01 Sep HAN BOR 12:00 AM Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund
01 Sep STU BAY 10:00 PM Stuttgart vs Bayern München
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us