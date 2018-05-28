Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Finally Mario - Mancini names Balotelli in Italy XI

After four years in the wilderness, Mario Balotelli has been handed an instant Italy recall by his old club mentor Roberto Mancini.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 28 May 2018, 23:49 IST
931
Mario Balotelli - cropped
Mario Balotelli training with Italy

Mario Balotelli will make his first Italy appearance since the 2014 World Cup after being named in the starting XI for new head coach Roberto Mancini's first match in charge.

Balotelli's previous Azzurri appearance came in the 1-0 loss to Uruguay in Group D of the tournament in Brazil, where Italy joined England in failing to progress to the knockout stages.

The striker has endured four years in the international wilderness after being overlooked by Antonio Conte, Gian Piero Ventura and recent caretaker Luigi Di Biagio.

However, the appointment of Balotelli's former Inter and Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has heralded a change in fortunes for the 27-year-old centre-forward.

After lacking playing time and struggling for goals at AC Milan and Liverpool in recent years, Balotelli has enjoyed two prolific campaigns in Ligue 1 with Nice, hitting the back of the net 15 times in 2016-17 and scoring 18 goals this season.

He has been named in the Italy team from kick-off for the friendly against Saudi Arabia in St Gallen, Switzerland, where Sassuolo winger Matteo Politano will make his senior debut.

After Conte guided the team to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia under Ventura's tenure.
Mancini to talk to Mario Balotelli about Italy return
RELATED STORY
Mancini hands Balotelli Italy recall
RELATED STORY
Mario Balotelli included in Mancini's first Italy squad
RELATED STORY
Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment
RELATED STORY
Italy coach Mancini leaves door open for Gianluigi Buffon
RELATED STORY
The ballad of Roberto and Mario - Mancini and Balotelli...
RELATED STORY
Buffon in consideration for Italy call, says Mancini
RELATED STORY
Mancini perfect for new-look Italy, says Baselli
RELATED STORY
Balotelli deserves Italy recall - Materazzi
RELATED STORY
Bonucci: Balotelli has matured
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT KOR HON
2 - 0
02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
02 Jun MON SLO 11:45 PM
03 Jun BEL POR 12:15 AM
03 Jun REP UNI 12:38 AM
03 Jun ICE NOR 01:30 AM
03 Jun KOS COT 05:30 AM
03 Jun MEX SCO 05:30 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018