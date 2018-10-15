×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

France's World Cup win hurt me - Koscielny retires from international football

Omnisport
NEWS
News
576   //    15 Oct 2018, 01:17 IST
LaurentKoscielny - cropped
France defender Laurent Koscielny

Laurent Koscielny has retired from international football and detailed how France's World Cup success had more of a negative impact on him than the injury that ruled him out of contention.

Arsenal defender Koscielny was unavailable for selection for the competition in Russia after tearing his Achilles in the Europa League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid last May.

The 33-year-old, who made 51 appearances for Les Bleus, wrote a letter of support for each member of Didier Deschamps' World Cup squad.

However, a tearful Koscielny explained how part of him wanted France to fail in his absence.

"I think I gave all I could to the France team. France have a beautiful generation with great players – Les Bleus are finished for me," he said in an interview with Canal+.

"I will always be a supporter of France because it remains a team that represents our country, but I will not wear the blue jersey.

"I wanted France to progress [at the World Cup] and at the same time I wanted them to lose. It's selfish, but it's life. Some people will say, 'What do you mean, he wanted France to lose?' But that was my feeling at that moment.

"I think France's victory did me more psychological damage than my injury."

Koscielny was frustrated by a lack of communication from those in the France set-up and was particularly "disappointed" by Deschamps.

"He sent me a text for my birthday in September, otherwise I did not have contact with him," said the centre-back.

He added: "Many people I thought were close to me disappointed me. There are many other people, not just the coach. There are even other coaches.

"It feels like being hit around the back of the head."

A return to training is pencilled in for November, and Koscielny hopes to be able to fight to regain his place at Arsenal, where he is contracted until 2020.

"I want to continue at Arsenal. I do not know what level I'm going to be at. I haven't resumed training, but I want to fight," he said.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
3 reasons why Arsenal will not win the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Stunner from Emile Smith Rowe will help Arsenal make...
RELATED STORY
Koscielny making 'very good progress' – Emery
RELATED STORY
4 notable names who could become director of football at...
RELATED STORY
Emery picks Koscielny as Arsenal captain
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19-Fulham v Arsenal: 4 Things we observed from...
RELATED STORY
5 Footballers who would have been even better without...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: Every opening day match of the last decade
RELATED STORY
Report: Arsenal Target World Cup Star With Calum Chambers...
RELATED STORY
5 current superstars who could have played for France
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us