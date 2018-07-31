Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gattuso: Every day there is speculation about my future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
541   //    31 Jul 2018, 19:01 IST
GennaroGattuso - cropped
AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso says speculation about his future at the club affects his players but he is used to reports suggesting he could be sacked.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reported to have been lined up as a successor to Gattuso at San Siro following the arrival of Leonardo as the club's new sporting director.

Milan are set to face Tottenham in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday and Gattuso is trying to stay focused on the task in hand rather than worrying about being sacked.

"I heard that every day there is talk that I lose my job," Gattuso told a news conference.

"What matters is giving one's best, then the decision will be made by whoever represents the club.

"The boys are always on their phones. They go on the internet, they read everything and they speak to the owners.

"That's how it was during my time as well. Until the transfer window is shut, people will always talk and that brings a bit of a bad mood.

"The forwards worry that another forward will come in, the midfielders worry that another midfielder will arrive."

Milan are reportedly close to agreeing a loan deal for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Reports have also suggested Leonardo Bonucci is set to return to the Serie A champions after a single season with Milan in a deal that could see Mattia Caldara move the other way.

