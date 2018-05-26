Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Germany unsure over Boateng's full-training return date

    Although he completed individual work this week, Germany do not know when Jerome Boateng will be able to join in with full team training.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 21:48 IST
    93
    Jerome Boateng - cropped
    Jerome Boateng training with Germany

    The timescale for Jerome Boateng's return to team training remains uncertain but Germany are pleased with the Bayern Munich defender's progress in recovering from injury, assistant coach Marcus Sorg has said. 

    Boateng has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in Bayern's 2-1 defeat at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg on April 25.

    Nevertheless, the 29-year-old centre-back is expected to be fit for Germany's defence of the World Cup, which starts against Mexico in Moscow on June 17.

    "Jerome trained individually this week," Sorg said at the national team's training camp on Saturday.

    "I have to take this moment to really applaud the work which the medical staff have been doing with him and how he's already at a very good level. 

    "Right now, I can't say exactly when Jerome will re-join team training. 

    "The important thing is that he is ready for the start of the World Cup. It's not about when he comes back to training as long as that happens."

    According to Sorg, head coach Joachim Low and his staff will soon be able to start preparing the team in earnest for their Group F matches, with Sweden and South Korea to follow the opener against Mexico. 

    "It's great that we're now almost at full strength," he said.

    "It really benefits the atmosphere in and around the squad. 

    "In the first few days of the camp, it was about bringing all the players on to the same level after going through varying levels of strain throughout the domestic season. 

    "Over the next few days, it will be about maintaining that level so that we can start to implement tactical elements."

