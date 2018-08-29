Get behind Mourinho, urges Manchester United legend Giggs

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs has urged the club's fans to get behind under-fire manager Jose Mourinho.

Pressure is mounting on the Portuguese following successive defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham, with the former Chelsea boss defiantly demanding respect at a news conference that followed the latter.

Mourinho takes his side to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday looking for a first win since the opening day, and Giggs - who spent a spell in caretaker charge at Old Trafford in 2014 - wants the 20-time English champions to put up a united front.

"I think purely coming from me being a United fan, I was there on Monday [for the Tottenham defeat], I think it's a time for the fans to stick together, get behind the club, get behind the team, get behind the manager, get behind the coaching staff," said Giggs.

"That's me purely speaking as a fan.

"I think it's a tough time at the moment but we've had tough times before and we've come through it.

"They've got a tough game at the weekend. It's a fantastic game to get rid of all that negativity around the club.

"It's a tough game, but purely speaking as a fan, I hope we come through it sooner rather than later. I'm sure we will eventually."

"For the team to fight the way they did, with empathy, with solidarity and dignity to play together for Manchester United... one thing is clear: the team is united." #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 27, 2018

Put to Giggs that he was among the contenders to replace Mourinho with one bookmaker, the Wales manager replied: "I'd keep your money in your pocket if I was you."