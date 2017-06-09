Gladbach complete Zakaria signing

Switzerland international Denis Zakaria has moved from Young Boys to Borussia Monchengladbach, who have sold Julian Korb to Hannover.

by Omnisport News 09 Jun 2017, 19:26 IST

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria in action for Young Boys

Borussia Monchengladbach have announced the signing of Switzerland international Denis Zakaria from Swiss Super League club Young Boys.

Midfielder Zakaria agreed a five-year deal at the Bundesliga side after passing a medical on Friday, while Gladbach also confirmed the sale of Julian Korb to Hannover.

Zakaria said he consulted with fellow Switzerland internationals who play for Bundesliga teams before opting to make the move and is aiming to help his new club qualify for Europe after they missed out last season.

"I feel that the change is a good decision for me and Borussia is the next good step for my career," 20-year-old Zakaria said.

#Eberl : "We will be doing some more business yet in the transfer market." #fohlenelf pic.twitter.com/OQmVRt2ddh — Gladbach (@borussia_en) June 9, 2017

"I spoke to many of my national team colleagues playing in the Bundesliga. They have confirmed to me that it is a big step to move into the Bundesliga. I see the change as a challenge, I want to prove to myself that I can play at this level.

"Of course I would like to play in Europe. Borussia has been represented in Europe in recent years. In the new season this will not be the case, but the club wants to go back there of course. And of course this is a goal of mine."

Zakaria, who started his career as a striker and has also played as a central defender, was named in the Switzerland squad for the Euro 2016 tournament but did not make an appearance at the competition.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl suggested Zakaria will be a direct replacement for Mahmoud Dahoud, who rejected interest from various European clubs in order to sign a deal with Borussia Dortmund.

"He is a different type of player than Dahoud. We need robustness," Eberl told reporters. "This has been shown by Denis over the past years. He has developed very well.

"For us it was important after the departure of Mo, to sign a very good player. We did it with Denis."

Korb's switch to Hannover ends the midfielder's 11-year association with Gladbach, the 25-year-old deciding to move to the promoted outfit after falling out of favour.

"I've had had a wonderful time at Borussia, but lately I haven't got the minutes that I had been hoping for," Korb said. "That is why I have decided to move to Hannover in order to take the next step in my personal development."