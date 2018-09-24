Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Grealish commits to Aston Villa with five-year deal

11   //    24 Sep 2018, 20:18 IST
Jack Grealish
Aston Villa star Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has committed his future to Aston Villa by signing a new five-year contract with his boyhood club.

Grealish was linked with a move to Tottenham during the transfer window, but Villa retained their prized asset after a financial injection from new owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

And Villa have now persuaded the 23-year-old, regarded among the best players in the Championship, to put pen to paper on a new deal.

"Securing the long-term future of Jack, a player we believe will play a pivotal role in leading Aston Villa back to where it belongs, is fantastic news for everybody associated with our football club," said Villa chief executive Christian Purslow.

"He is a tremendous talent who has been with us since he was a child and naturally we are delighted that he has now committed the next five years of his career to Aston Villa."

Grealish is yet to score in 10 appearances in all competitions this season, with Villa in the bottom half of the Championship after Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

