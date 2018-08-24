Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Guardiola backs Kompany's plans to play on

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24 Aug 2018, 19:19 IST
VincentKompany - cropped
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany

Pep Guardiola welcomed Vincent Kompany's desire to keep playing for three more years after the Manchester City captain entered his second decade with the club.

This week marked the 10th anniversary of Kompany's arrival from Hamburg for a bargain £6million and the Belgium centre-back will bring up 250 Premier League appearances if he is selected to face Wolves on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has been hindered by persistent fitness problems over recent seasons, most commonly with his calf, but Guardiola believes the three-time Premier League winner's quality remains beyond doubt.

"Ten years here, happy anniversary. It's is a long time," the former Barcelona boss told a pre-match news conference, with Kompany into the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

"It's many games – unfortunately in the last years it could be more but no doubt about his quality.

"We spoke many times [about how] when he is fit he is an excellent central defender. Of course, he is a good personality who is loved in the locker room.

"If he wants to play three more years that's good. I say to my player retire when you feel tired or you feel it is not my time anymore.

"He wants to play. There is no doubt his physicality is strong when he is fit.

"The problem we had in the last three years from Vincent was him being ready. When he can do it he is an excellent central defender."

Claudio Bravo is a current incumbent of the City treatment room after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in training this week.

Guardiola responded by recalling 19-year-old Aro Muric from a loan at NAC Breda to serve as number two to Ederson

"I think Aro has amazing potential," his manager said, before dismissing suggestions City could sign an out-of-contract experienced goalkeeper such as Diego Cavalieri, the 35-year-old former Palmeiras, Liverpool and Fluminense goalkeeper who spent the end of last season at Crystal Palace on a short-term deal.

"He is a work-ethic guy. Last season he played in the second team with no real competition. That's why he went to Holland to play against Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord and all the big teams.

"He came back because maybe he is going to play in some competitions – maybe Carabao Cup, maybe FA Cup. It depends on what we see. We trust in Aro, no doubt about that."

Fernandinho is potentially a doubt for the trip to Molineux after Guardiola revealed the Brazil midfielder had "a little problem with regeneration" after last weekend's 6-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

