×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Guardiola on Diaz: If he doesn't want to stay, he has to leave

Omnisport
NEWS
News
173   //    30 Nov 2018, 20:29 IST
BrahimDiaz - cropped
Manchester City forward Brahim Diaz

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have done everything to secure Brahim Diaz on a long-term contract amid reports the youngster has agreed to join Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old former Malaga youngster signed for City in 2013 and scored his first senior goals with a brace in the 2-0 EFL Cup win over Fulham on November 1.

However, he is yet to add to five Premier League appearances from 2017-18, with competition fierce for attacking positions in Guardiola's side.

As such, Diaz looks set to join Jadon Sancho – the ex-City winger who moved to Borussia Dortmund last year and subsequently broke into the England setup – in seeking opportunities with another elite European club.

"The case with Brahim is simple. We want him. We want to extend his contract for four or five years," Guardiola told a news conference.

"We do absolutely everything for him to stay here. But it is in his hands

"My advice, if he doesn't want to stay, he has to leave. It's simple.

"Since we arrived we have protected him, the same as we spoke with Jadon, the same as the case with Phil [Foden]. But he has to decide, no more than that."

News of Diaz's apparent departure comes in the week England Under-21 midfielder Foden missed out on a start in the 2-2 Champions League draw at Lyon, despite Guardiola being without injured trio Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva.

Sancho thriving in the Bundesliga arguably presents an uncomfortable parallel for the other jewels of City's heavily funded academy, but Guardiola believes the Premier League champions are doing all they can for their brightest young stars.

"They cannot say we did [not do] absolutely everything to take care of them. Them and their families. As human beings, as football players," he said.

"It is incredible how the academy takes care of these guys, how they teach them to be at a high level for a long time. In the end they decide. We cannot push harder than we push.

"The market is the market. I was in Barcelona and Cesc Fabregas went to Arsenal. It happens always this kind of situation."

Guardiola added: "What we can do is work really well and speak with the families. We don't lie to them, we tell them the truth about how complicated it is in some situations.

"How many 18 or 19-year-old players are playing every weekend with the big clubs? Maybe there is one – [Kylian] Mbappe. The other ones, I don't find.

"[David] Silva, for example, went to Eibar in the second division when he was young. We have to speak to them about the process.

"What can we do? More than we have done? No way. The club did perfectly in all the cases, but the desire is the desire.

"Maybe in other places they will play, maybe not. So, we will see."

Foden is in contention for his first Premier League start against Bournemouth on Saturday, with Guardiola unable to offer updates on the condition of Bernardo Silva (muscular) and Gundogan (foot).

Gabriel Jesus is pushing for a return after sitting out the Lyon trip, although De Bruyne is set to remain sidelined as he recuperates from his latest knee ligament injury.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Real Madrid keen on signing Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Title race could be like Nadal, Federer and...
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester City should sign Isco?
RELATED STORY
3 signings that could make Manchester City 'Invincible'
RELATED STORY
5 players who scored goals against their former clubs
RELATED STORY
He didn't want to be here – Guardiola doubts Sancho will...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: I never asked Manchester City to buy Messi
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester City players who could leave next summer
RELATED STORY
Sterling knows we want him - Guardiola on new deal for...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola wants Kompany to extend City stay
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
Tomorrow CAR WOL 01:30 AM Cardiff City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow CRY BUR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Burnley
Tomorrow HUD BRI 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow LEI WAT 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN AFC 08:30 PM Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow NEW WES 08:30 PM Newcastle vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU MAN 11:00 PM Southampton vs Manchester United
02 Dec CHE FUL 05:30 PM Chelsea vs Fulham
02 Dec ARS TOT 07:35 PM Arsenal vs Tottenham
02 Dec LIV EVE 09:45 PM Liverpool vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us