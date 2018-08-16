Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gundogan ready to step up in absence of injured De Bruyne

Omnisport
NEWS
News
384   //    16 Aug 2018, 02:26 IST
gundogan-croopped
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan is ready to step up and help fill the void left by Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian suffered a knee injury on Wednesday that has left him on crutches.

City confirmed after training on Wednesday that De Bruyne had sustained an injury during the session and that he would be sent for further tests.

They refused to specify what they believe the injury to be or how long they predict he will be missing for, but early reports have claimed the problem involves a ligament and he could be out for up to three months.

Should such speculation prove accurate, City's Premier League title defence would suffer an early blow, but Gundogan – who only started half of his 30 top-flight appearances last season – thinks he can shoulder some of the burden of replacing him.

"Yeah, I do feel fresh - maybe because the World Cup was also very short for us [Germany], unfortunately," Gundogan told Omnisport.

"But I do feel ready. I was able to play nearly a full season last season after having big injuries. It was tough.

"At the end, I look at my stats and I made about 50 games last season. It was a really good run for myself.

"So I hope this one will be similar, especially in terms of the way we play and in terms of winning."

Nevertheless, Gundogan is hopeful De Bruyne is able to feature again soon given his importance to their title charge last term.

"Actually I didn't even see what exactly happened because it was at my back," he added. "Obviously, we are all hoping that it is not too serious because Kevin, especially last season, had a great impact on us.

"He's very important - a key player for us, so we hope he is able to return as quick as possible."

Fellow midfielder Fernandinho believes De Bruyne is not coping too badly with the situation, and he echoed Gundogan's sentiments about the 27-year-old's importance.

"He's okay. We don't know yet what has happened and as soon as the doctor knows we will have the news," Fernandinho said.

"Of course, he has been so important for us last season and I hope he can get well soon to play football again as soon as possible."

 

Gundogan and Fernandinho were speaking at the world premiere of All or Nothing: Manchester City, available on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
5 Manchester City players who must step up in the absence...
RELATED STORY
City showed they are ready for title defence, says Gundogan
RELATED STORY
Goals, assists, set-pieces - The stats that show De...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Kevin De Bruyne suffers knee injury
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne: Maybe Guardiola thought Toure wasn't fit enough
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about Kevin De Bruyne
RELATED STORY
3 Areas Manchester City Need To Strengthen Ahead Of Next...
RELATED STORY
Master playmakers: Comparing Kevin De Bruyne and Mesut Ozil
RELATED STORY
Salah crowned FWA Footballer of the Year, edging out De...
RELATED STORY
5 players who got injured soon after they joined their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us