×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Huddersfield experiences joint earliest relegation from EPL

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    30 Mar 2019, 23:42 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — What seems like an inglorious departure from the English Premier League is far from it for Huddersfield.

Its fate sealed with six games remaining after losing at Crystal Palace 2-0 on Saturday, Huddersfield has matched the record for the earliest relegation.

But it was a miracle the northern English team secured a second season in the Premier League, having resisted splurging its newfound wealth to chase survival.

Even after breaking its transfer record three times in its first Premier League summer transfer window, Huddersfield still banked 30 million pounds ($39 million) in profit at the end of the season. Derby was also relegated in March 2008 after 32 games.

Huddersfield has been competing in a league where Manchester City has amassed a squad worth $1.6 billion, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

City's title defense — and bid for a quadruple — remained on track with a 2-0 victory over Fulham, which could follow Huddersfield by being relegated in the coming week.

Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero scored to take City back to top place. City is a point ahead of Liverpool, which hosts third-place Tottenham on Sunday but will have played a game more than Pep Guardiola's defending champions.

Associated Press
NEWS
Twitter reacts as Huddersfield get relegated from Premier League
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield relegated from Premier League
RELATED STORY
West Ham rallies from 2 down to beat Huddersfield 4-3 in EPL
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18-19: Analyzing the relegation battle
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth beats last-place Huddersfield 2-0 in EPL
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Ref reverses call and Cardiff-Huddersfield draw 0-0 in EPL
RELATED STORY
Burnley out of EPL bottom 3 after 2-1 win at Huddersfield
RELATED STORY
EPL Matchweek 22: 5 things we learnt
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Talking points from the Manchester City vs Huddersfield match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us