Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Huddersfield takes priority over Barcelona for Spurs boss Pochettino

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    27 Sep 2018, 19:39 IST
mauriciopochettino-cropped
Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino insisted he is not looking beyond Tottenham's trip to Huddersfield Town despite a Champions League clash with Barcelona four days later.

The Spurs coach said failure to beat Huddersfield would prompt a "storm" of criticism, referring to the media response to Tottenham's run of three consecutive defeats to Watford, Liverpool and Inter in September.

Having seen his side bounce back from that run with a win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League and a penalty shoot-out victory over Watford in the EFL Cup, Pochettino made it clear he would not allow standards to slip.

Asked whether the Barca game would take precedence over Huddersfield, he told reporters: "No, no, no, no. For us, we always take the game we have ahead and try to take the best decision to win.

"When you are at Tottenham you must win. [Against] Watford, Liverpool, Inter we lost and there was a lot of criticism like it was the end of the world. You cannot afford to say, 'No, I'm not going to compete in this game,' because you know if you don't win, the tsunami or storm is going to come. That is the truth.

"That is why always when we talk about the squad, it's because we need a strong squad available, 24, 25 players and younger ones in behind helping the first team when you need then.

"Because during the whole season you need the whole squad, not only a few players who are available always to play."

Pochettino will be without a number of players for the trip to Yorkshire, following injuries to Serge Aurier and Christian Eriksen.

Aurier sustained a thigh problem against Watford while Eriksen injured his abdomen at Brighton, and Pochettino is likely to keep faith with Paulo Gazzaniga for a third straight match as goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm recover from respective thigh and knee complaints.

He said: "It's so important to have goalkeepers who can play and perform, like Paulo. It's so tough to be a goalkeeper and have to wait for your opportunity.

"It's not like an [outfield] player in different positions who play five minutes, 10 minutes, half an hour.

"The position is so special and so different, and so it is tough waiting for your opportunity."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Guardiola targets Barca, Bayern dominance with Premier...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United star reportedly set to reject Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United are linked to in the Transfer...
RELATED STORY
5 incredible footballers who have played for both...
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola's all-time XI 
RELATED STORY
7 Great Footballers who never played in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona eyeing a swoop for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona offered €80 million for one of their biggest...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to sell Paul Pogba for a...
RELATED STORY
Premier League giants ready to offer €100 million to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us