×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Iborra leaves Leicester for Villarreal in reported €11m deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
46   //    07 Jan 2019, 22:20 IST
iborra-cropped
Vicente Iborra in action for Leicester City

Vicente Iborra has secured a return to LaLiga after Villarreal reached an agreement with Leicester City for his permanent transfer.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, with Villarreal reported to being paying Leicester €11million.

Iborra joined the Foxes in July 2017 following four years with Sevilla and he impressed in flashes during his first season at the club.

Craig Shakespeare was said to be a particular fan of the Spaniard during his time in charge, but Iborra has endured several injuries that have limited his impact.

This season the physically imposing midfielder has played just eight times in the Premier League for Claude Puel's men, with only three of those coming from the start.

In his farewell message to supporters, Iborra paid tribute to the club's former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash outside Leicester's stadium on October 27.

"It's time to say goodbye," he wrote on his official Twitter account. "It's not easy for my family and me, but we feel that it's time to come back home.

"Along the season-and-a-half, I've felt privileged for wearing this jersey and playing beside these great supporters. You made me feel [like] one of yours, thanks from my heart for your unconditional support.

Advertisement

"I don't want to finish this letter without remembering The Boss [Srivaddhanaprabha]. We will never forget you. Thank you for everything you did for this club."

Villarreal will hope Iborra's arrival bolsters their midfield and helps improve their survival bid, as the Yellow Submarine are embroiled in a relegation battle.

Luis Garcia's men are just a point above the bottom three having struggled for goals this term, another aspect of their game Iborra may be able to help with.

He scored seven goals in each of his last three seasons at Sevilla, with Unai Emery and then Jorge Sampaoli often using him in attack due to his physicality and aerial ability.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Manchester City players who attributed to their 2-1...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea agree £57 million deal for top transfer target,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Emery gives update on...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 in form attackers in the Premier League this season.
RELATED STORY
5 things Leicester City fans won't forget about Vichai...
RELATED STORY
Amartey extends Leicester City deal until 2022
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 2 things we learnt about Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Leicester City - 4 Things that we learnt from...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Solanke leaves Liverpool for Bournemouth
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News:  Pulisic signed, Blues pull out of...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us