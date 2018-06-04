Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Injured Salah unsurprisingly put in Egypt's World Cup squad

Injured Salah unsurprisingly put in Egypt's World Cup squad

Associated Press
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 20:59 IST
73
AP Image

CAIRO (AP) — Mohamed Salah, shoulder injury and all, was unsurprisingly named in Egypt's World Cup squad on Monday.

The Liverpool forward was hurt in the first half of the Champions League final and is doubtful for the team's opening match against Uruguay on June 14.

Egypt coach Hector Cuper also picked veteran goalkeeper Essam el-Hadary. At 45, el-Hadary is on his way to becoming the oldest person to play in a World Cup match.

Midfielder Mohamed Elneny, still nursing an ankle injury from playing with Arsenal, was also chosen.

Cuper announced the 23-man squad following a morning practice session in Italy, where the team has camped for the past 10 days. The announcement followed two unconvincing performances by Egypt, a 1-1 draw against Kuwait on May 25 and a scoreless draw against Colombia on Friday.

Egypt's final warm-up match will be against Belgium in Brussels on Wednesday.

Salah, the Premier League's top scorer, almost singlehandedly led Egypt to its first World Cup since 1990. But there have been conflicting reports about how long it would take him to recover, with the Egyptian Football Association optimistically saying he would be ready for the World Cup. After Uruguay, Egypt will face host Russia on June 19 and play Saudi Arabia on June 25 in Group A.

Liverpool has not said when Salah, who is being treated in Spain, will be fit again.

Even when Salah was available, Egypt often struggled to consistently threaten up front because he didn't get the same service as with Liverpool.

Turkey-based Mahmoud Hassan is the most likely candidate to replace Salah on the right wing for the opening match. Ramadan Sobhi, who plays for Stoke, is set to play on the left wing while Marwan Mohsen would be the center forward.

Cuper predictably picked the towering Ahmed Hegazy to lead Egypt's back four. Hegazy's teammate at West Bromwich Albion, Ali Gabr, was also named in the squad, alongside Al-Ahly trio Ahmed Fathy, Saad Sameer and Ayman Ashraf.

According to Cuper, the dawn-to dusk fast required of Muslims during the current month of Ramadan has had some negative impact on the players' performance in the recent friendlies.

Ramadan began on May 17 in Egypt. Its final day will either be the day before the match against Uruguay or on match day.

___

Associated Press writer Samy Magdy contributed to this report.

Top 5 debutants at the 2018 Football World Cup
RELATED STORY
Suarez hopes Salah is fit for World Cup clash
RELATED STORY
Injured Sigurdsson in Iceland's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Injured Salah 'confident' of being fit for World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cuper optimistic 'weapon' Salah will be fit for World Cup
RELATED STORY
Injured Aguero and Biglia in Argentina World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Egyptian lawyer files lawsuit over Ramos-Salah challenge
RELATED STORY
Injured Bendtner misses out on Denmark's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Injured XI
RELATED STORY
Salah to travel to Spain for rehabilitation
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND KEN
3 - 0
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT BAR BEL
0 - 0
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018