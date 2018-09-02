Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Juventus have a lot more work to do - Allegri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
354   //    02 Sep 2018, 03:08 IST
MaxAllegri - cropped
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri feels there is still much more work for Juventus to do following their 2-1 win over Parma.

The champions have three wins from three in Serie A at the start of the new season, but they were given a run for their money by Roberto D'Aversa's newly promoted side.

And while head coach Allegri was pleased with a win he felt was deserved, he knows Juventus must continue to improve after the upcoming international break.

"The team did very well. Parma is a difficult place to go - we had only won on one of our last five visits," he told DAZN.

"Parma are fighting to stay up, they are very organised and dangerous on the counter, but they ran out of steam towards the end. It's a deserved victory, but we have a lot more work to do.

"We should have been more patient, as we played into Parma's hands in the first half."

Additionally, Allegri, as after his home debut against Lazio, urged patience with Cristiano Ronaldo amid a barren start to life in Serie A.

"There are different difficulties a striker has to deal with in Serie A," he said. "[Ronaldo] had a good game overall.

"I am happy with what he's doing and the international break will help all of us to be sharper."

Mandzukic has so far outshone his illustrious team-mate and, following another goal and an assist, the coach said of his forward: "Mandzukic has always been impressive, but even I didn't expect him to be in such good shape after the World Cup."

Omnisport
NEWS
Allegri demands patience from Ronaldo to settle with...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo euphoria is not good for Juventus - Allegri
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo will play against Lazio, Allegri confirms
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo's debut for Juventus: Good or Bad?
RELATED STORY
Juventus' performance against Chievo Verona an early red...
RELATED STORY
Allegri thanks outgoing Juventus icon Marchisio
RELATED STORY
Allegri calls for patience as Ronaldo and new signings...
RELATED STORY
Allegri eyes Champions League after watching Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
Allegri expects Ronaldo to score freely for Juventus
RELATED STORY
Reports: Zidane in line for Cristiano Ronaldo reunion at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FA Cup 2018-19
Today CHA LEE 12:15 AM Charnock Richard vs Leek Town
Today PET STA 12:15 AM Peterborough Sports vs Stamford
Today SUN CLI 12:15 AM Sunderland RCA vs Clitheroe
Today SEL KEN 12:15 AM Selby Town vs Kendal Town
Today MOS OSS 12:15 AM Mossley vs Ossett United
Today RAM KID 12:15 AM Ramsbottom United vs Kidsgrove Athletic
Today SQU DRO 12:15 AM Squires Gate vs Droylsden
Today CHA WED 12:15 AM Chasetown vs Wednesfield
Today CLE LOU 12:15 AM Cleethorpes Town vs Loughborough University
Tomorrow RUS CRA 12:15 AM Rusthall vs Cray Wanderers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us