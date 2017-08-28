Klopp assures Mignolet he will start against Manchester City

Simon Mignolet was a surprise omission for Liverpool's encounter with Arsenal, but Jurgen Klopp guaranteed he will start versus Man City.

by Omnisport News 28 Aug 2017, 00:46 IST

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet

Jurgen Klopp assured Simon Mignolet he will start Liverpool's next Premier League match after being dropped for the visit of Arsenal on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Mignolet was a surprise omission from Liverpool's matchday squad, with Loris Karius starting between the posts in the league for the first time since December and Danny Ward offering back-up from the bench.

Reports prior to kick-off suggested the Belgian was unhappy with Klopp's decision and wanted to discuss the issue with his manager, who denied talk of a disagreement.

Mignolet tweeted his support for the Reds prior to their 4-0 thumping of the hapless Gunners and Klopp guaranteed he will be back in goal when Liverpool take on Manchester City after the international break providing there are no unforeseen issues.

"One hundred per cent, if nothing happens Simon plays against City," Klopp said in a post-match media conference in which he explained his decision.

"Intensity for a goalkeeper is different. It's not physical, it's mental. We created a situation before the season that we said we want to have three really strong goalkeepers.

"That means you cannot deal with it like you would do when you have a clear number two and a clear number three. Yes, Simon is a clear number one, but the others are not clear number two and number three as they are outstanding goalkeepers.

"Simon has done outstandingly good so far, he won the race in pre-season. He is a machine, he's always there. He is really, really reliable.

"I told Si yesterday and it's not that he gave me a hug and told me 'boss, that's exactly what I thought we should do' but I wanted to do it and I wanted to give him this rest.

"I wanted to have Loris in goal in this game. He did a lot of good things, he played really cool football – yes, he was sometimes a little too cool and waited a little bit too long.

"In the stadium we all need to get used to playing football in close situations. You need to play in close spaces as a goalkeeper and an outfield player and he did a good job today and I'm happy."