Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Klopp on Karius' potential exit: 'That's how things go in football'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
745   //    24 Aug 2018, 19:48 IST
Loris Karius - cropped
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius

Jurgen Klopp feels Loris Karius' potential exit from Liverpool three months after starting the Champions League final is simply a reflection of football's fast-moving culture.

Karius was omitted from the Reds' 18-man squad for Monday's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace amid speculation he will join Turkish side Besiktas on loan.

The German goalkeeper started May's Champions League final but made two high-profile errors - though tests later revealed he had suffered a concussion during the game – while Karius was guilty of further blunders in two of Liverpool's pre-season friendlies.

With Simon Mignolet now seemingly set to back up new signing Alisson, Karius may be offloaded just three months after he was Klopp's first-choice keeper.

"There's nothing new about Loris' actual situation," Klopp told a news conference.

"Nothing's decided. If it happens, that's how things go in football. That can happen.

 

"As a manager you usually don't need that much time between one game and the other game to get the sack. But it's not the sack, it's only a change if it's like that.

"That's football. No problem with that. Whatever. Things in football change. If they change, then we speak about that. Before that, I have nothing to say about that."

Liverpool have won their opening two games of the Premier League season with the same starting line-up and face Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday.

Klopp confirmed Croatia international Dejan Lovren will once more miss out with a pelvis issue that is likely to keep him sidelined until after the international break.

"He's coming closer but he's not really around team training at the moment," Klopp said.

"I am not 100 per cent what he is doing today. He will not be involved in that [Brighton] game, and I am pretty sure he has no chance for the Leicester [City] game.

"Then hopefully after the international break he will be ready to go, that would be nice. That was the target from the first day when he was in and we knew about his problems. We always thought if we could give him that time, then that would be cool."

Klopp also praised Sadio Mane's development, with the ex-Southampton forward having scored three times already this term.

"It’s his third season here and he’s constantly improved," Klopp added.

"We knew we would get a good player when we signed him from Southampton. Did we exactly know how good? I wouldn’t say so.

"You sign a player and then you hope he could make a few more steps and that’s what he did."

Asked about whether there was an update on the Senegal international's contract situation, Klopp replied: "Yes. He has still a very long contract [until 2021]! That’s not new but that's a fact."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Klopp in the dark on Karius future amid links to Besiktas
RELATED STORY
Karius' Champions League blunders did not lead to Alisson...
RELATED STORY
Klopp impressed with Karius on Liverpool return
RELATED STORY
5 Things that can ensure Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool a...
RELATED STORY
Karius '100 per cent' influenced by concussion - Klopp
RELATED STORY
What next for Liverpool’s Loris Karius?
RELATED STORY
Can Jurgen Klopp make Liverpool the surprise package this...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool must replace Loris Karius in this...
RELATED STORY
5 Goalkeepers Liverpool Should Buy to Replace Loris Karius
RELATED STORY
Alisson has arrived, but what's next for Karius?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Today WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Today AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Today ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
Today HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
Today SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
Today LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us