Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Klopp relishing PSG clash in tough Champions League group

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.10K   //    31 Aug 2018, 04:25 IST
Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel - cropped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is excited by the "big challenge" of battling Paris Saint-Germain in one of the Champions League's toughest groups.

Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool face a tricky path to the knockout rounds with Napoli, Red Star Belgrade and the Ligue 1 champions comprising a difficult set of opponents.

Carlo Ancelotti, winner of three Champions League titles as a coach, could transform Napoli into a particularly dangerous prospect, although Liverpool and PSG are expected to compete for top spot in Group C.

Klopp praised Thomas Tuchel's French side and dismissed the notion of any easy points.

"I expected a difficult group, we have a difficult group and that's what the Champions League is all about," Klopp told his club's website.

"PSG are one of the most exciting teams in the world and I think their target is to win the Champions League, so that will be two interesting matches.

"Napoli, we beat them in pre-season but it goes without saying these two games will be completely a different challenge.

 

"I've been to Napoli with Dortmund, so I know what the atmosphere is like there. In fact, it's where I got a suspension [for being sent off]. I can do better, obviously!

"Red Star, I watched them last night. They came through and it will be, again, a very, very intense atmosphere I am sure."

PSG are now coached by fellow German Tuchel, Klopp's successor at former club Borussia Dortmund, and the Reds boss plans to keep a close eye on their progress over the coming months.

"I am looking forward to watching PSG a bit more often, which is a very interesting project for sure over in France with Thomas Tuchel," he said.

"Facing Neymar will be, for our Brazilian guys, like meeting a friend again and all that stuff.

"It's a big challenge, but for all the others it is a big challenge to face us."

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Top 5 teams that can win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Karius' Champions League blunders did not lead to Alisson...
RELATED STORY
Klopp rejects Liverpool's Champions League final...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2017/18: 5 best Liverpool players...
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest Champions League nights for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
5 Best Creators in this Season's Champions League
RELATED STORY
Klopp eyes unexpected Champions League final place
RELATED STORY
Five things Liverpool need to do to beat Real Madrid in...
RELATED STORY
Champions League draw: Confirmed pots and possible groups...
RELATED STORY
Cold shoulder? Salah, Ramos share awkward meeting at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Tomorrow LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep REA LEG 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Leganés
Tomorrow HAN BOR 12:00 AM Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow STU BAY 10:00 PM Stuttgart vs Bayern München
02 Sep PAR JUV 12:00 AM Parma vs Juventus
02 Sep PAR JUV 12:00 AM Parma vs Juventus
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us