Kovacic announces intention to leave Real Madrid

After failing to nail down a regular spot in the Real Madrid team after three years, Mateo Kovacic has decided enough is enough.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 12:15 IST
1.60K
kovacic-cropped
Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic has run out of patience at Real Madrid and wants to leave the club in search of regular action.

Croatia international Kovacic joined Madrid in 2015 from Inter after developing into one of Serie A's most promising players, costing Los Blancos a reported €35million.

But it has been a constant struggle for Kovacic to carve out a niche in the Madrid midfield, failing to oust countryman Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro in Zinedine Zidane's favoured trio.

After Zidane made his decision to resign following a third successive Champions League success, Kovacic - still just 24 - was seen by many as one of the players most likely to benefit.

But, frustrated with starting just 37 LaLiga games in three years, Kovacic is going to look for a new start unless Madrid can offer him more starts.

Speaking to Marca, Kovacic said: "I want to play more and the best thing is to leave Madrid.

"I love football and being on the pitch. I want the opportunity to be a starter on another team. If I do not play, I'm not happy."

Premier League side Tottenham have been linked with moves for Kovacic in the past.

Real Madrid CF Football
