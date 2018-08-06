Lautaro Martinez open to different Inter role alongside Icardi
Lautaro Martinez believes he can play alongside Mauro Icardi at Inter, rather than serving as the captain's back-up.
Argentina forward Martinez signed from Racing Club in the off-season, agreeing a five-year contract as Inter reinforce their squad ahead of a return to the Champions League.
And while the 20-year-old has previously played in a similar position to Icardi, he is determined not to step on his high-profile compatriot's toes and revealed his ability to take up a deeper role.
"I was playing as a playmaker at Racing. There were a lot of forwards and I was moved later," Martinez told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "I can stay there or move. I just need to be useful."
Martinez is still adapting to life in Italy, but he is grateful to his new team-mates for their help - including Icardi.
"The differences between Italy and South America are clear, because here you play a more dynamic, faster football," he said.
"Even the pitches change a lot compared to Argentina, as well as the work day by day.
"My team-mates are very important because I feel comfortable in the new environment. Before I landed in Italy, Icardi called me. As soon as I arrived, he tried to ask me if I needed anything.
"I'm lucky to have a friend like him."