Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lautaro Martinez open to different Inter role alongside Icardi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
239   //    06 Aug 2018, 16:22 IST
LautaroMartinez - cropped
Former Racing man Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez believes he can play alongside Mauro Icardi at Inter, rather than serving as the captain's back-up.

Argentina forward Martinez signed from Racing Club in the off-season, agreeing a five-year contract as Inter reinforce their squad ahead of a return to the Champions League.

And while the 20-year-old has previously played in a similar position to Icardi, he is determined not to step on his high-profile compatriot's toes and revealed his ability to take up a deeper role.

"I was playing as a playmaker at Racing. There were a lot of forwards and I was moved later," Martinez told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "I can stay there or move. I just need to be useful."

Martinez is still adapting to life in Italy, but he is grateful to his new team-mates for their help - including Icardi.

"The differences between Italy and South America are clear, because here you play a more dynamic, faster football," he said.

"Even the pitches change a lot compared to Argentina, as well as the work day by day.

"My team-mates are very important because I feel comfortable in the new environment. Before I landed in Italy, Icardi called me. As soon as I arrived, he tried to ask me if I needed anything.

"I'm lucky to have a friend like him."

Omnisport
NEWS
Lautaro Martinez completes Inter transfer
RELATED STORY
Inter new boy Lautaro Martinez denies Zenit in six-goal...
RELATED STORY
Martinez on target in impressive Inter debut
RELATED STORY
Inter signs Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez from Racing
RELATED STORY
Modric would be important for Inter - Spalletti
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Icardi cut from Argentina World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Playing at Inter isn't easy – Zanetti tempers Martinez...
RELATED STORY
REPORTS: Real Madrid superstar wants to join Inter Milan? 
RELATED STORY
Samuel open to Higuain-Icardi swap deal
RELATED STORY
Injured Aguero and Biglia in Argentina World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow AST DIN 07:30 PM Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow QAR BAT 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs BATE
Tomorrow MAL VID 10:45 PM Malmö FF vs Vidi
Tomorrow SLA DYN 11:00 PM Slavia Praha vs Dynamo Kyiv
Tomorrow STA AJA 11:30 PM Standard Liège vs Ajax
08 Aug CRV SPA 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Spartak Trnava
08 Aug BEN FEN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Fenerbahçe
08 Aug PAO SPA 10:30 PM PAOK vs Spartak Moskva
08 Aug SAL SHK 10:30 PM Salzburg vs Shkendija
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow PYU MAC 09:30 PM Pyunik vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us