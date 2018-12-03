×
Leipzig seal deal for New York Red Bulls midfielder Adams

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    03 Dec 2018, 04:13 IST
TylerAdams - cropped
United States midfielder Tyler Adams

RB Leipzig have completed the long-awaited signing of United States international Tyler Adams from New York Red Bulls.

The 19-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Bundesliga club, where former Red Bulls boss Jesse Marsch, who brought Adams through, is serving as assistant coach.

Adams, a highly rated box-to-box midfielder, established himself as a key man for the MLS team, helping them clinch the Supporters' Shield this year as they set a single-season points record.

But following their exit from the play-offs on Thursday with defeat to MLS Cup favourites Atlanta United, Adams has joined Leipzig on a deal that runs until 2023.

"As a young player, it's something quite special to soon be playing in the Bundesliga," Adams said after his move was confirmed on Sunday.

"I think of this league where I think a lot of young talents have made the next step in their development. That's a philosophy Leipzig have, so it's the right move for me to continue my development.

"For me, it's a chance to prove myself at a top level and go toe-to-toe with my friends and compatriots, like Christian Pulisic of [Borussia] Dortmund and Weston McKennie of Schalke."

Adams has nine caps and a single goal for the USA, having made his senior international debut in 2017.

US midfielder Tyler Adams joining Bundesliga team Leipzig
Atlanta reaches MLS final in 2nd year, knocks out Red Bulls
Bundesliga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 3
Red Bulls beat Crew to advance, frees Berhalter for US
Nagelsmann will improve RB Leipzig - Forsberg
Atlanta United routs New York Red Bulls 3-0 in East final
New York Red Bulls win Supporter's Shield
5 players Bayern Munich might sign next summer
The French Revolution in the Bundesliga 
5 Players Bayern Munich Should Sell Next Summer
