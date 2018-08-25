Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Liberia President Weah honors his former coach Wenger

Associated Press
NEWS
News
156   //    25 Aug 2018, 01:38 IST
AP Image

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberia President George Weah handed his former Monaco coach Arsene Wenger one of the west African nation's highest honors at a ceremony held in the capital on Friday.

Wenger, who stepped down in April after serving as manager of English club Arsenal for 22 years, received The Humane Order of African Redemption for nurturing Weah and other Africans during their soccer careers in Europe.

 Liberia's chief of protocol Jarvis Whiterspoon read out a long, emotional citation to explain why the honor was being bestowed on Wenger, who received a standing ovation and was embraced by Weah.

In the citation, former striker Weah told of how the 68-year-old Frenchman's coaching skills earned him the nickname 'The Professor'.

"Dear Mr. President .  now you are my president, before you were my player," Wenger said at the Samuel Doe Sports Complex. "I was always impressed by the love for your country."

Wenger went on to wish the 51-year-old Weah, who also had playing spells with AC Milan, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, "a great future because you deserve it."

Togo coach Claude Le Roy, who introduced Weah to Wenger and Monaco in 1988, was also honored at the ceremony.

Associated Press
NEWS
Liberian President Weah criticized for honoring Wenger
RELATED STORY
US player Timothy Weah scores first Ligue 1 goal for PSG
RELATED STORY
PSG coach Tuchel fast-tracking young players to senior team
RELATED STORY
Sargent & Weah, both 18, score as US beats Bolivia 3-0
RELATED STORY
Like father, like son: Tim Weah hopes for soccer success
RELATED STORY
Neymar scores early goal as PSG starts season with 3-0 win
RELATED STORY
Mbappe scores 2 as PSG wins 3-1 with VAR reprieve
RELATED STORY
5 most successful footballers with obscure nationalities  
RELATED STORY
Arsene Wenger: 5 life lessons we can learn from the...
RELATED STORY
5 great players who never played at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us