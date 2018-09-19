Lopetegui picks Navas over Courtois for Champions League clash with Roma

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas

Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui has selected Keylor Navas rather than Thibaut Courtois for his first Champions League game in charge.

Courtois, who joined from Chelsea in the transfer window, has started each of Madrid's last two matches in LaLiga.

But the Belgium goalkeeper has missed out on Madrid's team to face Roma at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, with Navas getting the nod as Los Blancos start their title defence.

Madrid's team is otherwise as expected, with Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale supported by Isco in attack following the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Roma have handed a debut to midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, while Edin Dzeko leads the line for Eusebio Di Francesco's side.

Robin Olsen is in goal after Roma sold Alisson to Liverpool for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.