Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lopetegui picks Navas over Courtois for Champions League clash with Roma

Omnisport
NEWS
News
90   //    19 Sep 2018, 23:50 IST
Keylor Navas
Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas

Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui has selected Keylor Navas rather than Thibaut Courtois for his first Champions League game in charge.

Courtois, who joined from Chelsea in the transfer window, has started each of Madrid's last two matches in LaLiga.

But the Belgium goalkeeper has missed out on Madrid's team to face Roma at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, with Navas getting the nod as Los Blancos start their title defence.

Madrid's team is otherwise as expected, with Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale supported by Isco in attack following the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Roma have handed a debut to midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, while Edin Dzeko leads the line for Eusebio Di Francesco's side.

Robin Olsen is in goal after Roma sold Alisson to Liverpool for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Lopetegui focused on Navas amid Courtois rumours
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui giving no guarantees to 'fighter' Navas
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's new dilemma: Navas vs Courtois
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Predicted Real Madrid XI...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: What Thibaut Courtois' arrival means for Keylor...
RELATED STORY
We'll decide what's best for each game – Lopetegui...
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui happy with Madrid keepers amid Courtois links
RELATED STORY
Keylor wished me luck – Courtois enjoying competition...
RELATED STORY
3 possible destinations for Keylor Navas if he leaves...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid v AS Roma: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us