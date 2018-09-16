Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Lukaku wants improvement from 'sloppy' United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
531   //    16 Sep 2018, 01:01 IST
Romelu Lukaku - cropped
Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku admits Manchester United were lucky to get away with a "sloppy" second half as they edged past Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday. 

United were two goals to the good at half-time thanks to Lukaku's opener and Chris Smalling's resounding second, but allowed Watford back into the game after the interval. 

Andre Gray set up a tense finish with a goal in the 65th minute, but Jose Mourinho's side held firm to record a second consecutive Premier League win. 

Lukaku, though, was not impressed with his side's second-half display and wants an improvement in the coming weeks. 

"Our quality made the difference in first half, in the second we were too sloppy," he told BT Sport.

"We were dominant. Chris scored and we had to try get the third, but as I said we were too sloppy, and we will watch the images and improve on that."

Mourinho singled out the Belgian after the game, citing his work ethic as the benchmark that every other player in his side should aspire to. 

"His tackle after a 70-metre run in the right-back position says everything about what I want from my team," the Portuguese told BT Sport.

"I want to play like in the first half, then when in trouble you need to resist the trouble, and you only do that if you're a team and we were."

United next travel to Switzerland to take on Young Boys in the Champions League. 

