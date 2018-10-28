×
Lyon star Depay 'fed up' with bench role

News
28 Oct 2018
Memphis Depay
Lyon star Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is "fed up" with being a substitute after coming off the bench to inspire Lyon to a Ligue 1 victory on Saturday.

Depay was left out of the starting XI for the trip to Angers but replaced Jordan Ferri in the 55th minute with the game goalless and the hosts down to 10 men.

The Netherlands forward set up Houssem Aouar for the opener before doubling Lyon's lead himself, Cristian Lopez hitting a late consolation for Angers.

Depay has scored in four of his last five appearances for club and country and the former Manchester United man feels he deserves to be a regular fixture in Bruno Genesio's side.

"I am fed up with this situation," Depay told reporters after Lyon recorded back-to-back top-flight wins.

"Last year, I thought I had a great season. I am 24 and if I want to go to new levels, I need to be placed on a certain trajectory. Great players play every match.

"This is the fourth time I have found myself on the bench ... I deserve better.

"A player like me deserves more respect. I should be playing every match."

Depay, who scored 19 Ligue 1 goals last season, was linked with a move to Serie A side AC Milan during the transfer window.

